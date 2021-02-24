After 2020 cancellation due to pandemic, North Carolina State Fair scheduled to return in October

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Get ready for funnel cakes and corn dogs again.

The North Carolina State Fair is scheduled to happen in the fall after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

The announcement was made on Wednesday during North Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Steve Troxler’s State of Agriculture speech.

The State Fair is scheduled for October 14-24.

During his speech, Troxler also encouraged people to get vaccinated as soon as possible for a safer fair experience.

Troxler said he has received two doses of the vaccine and is “doing fine.”

To help fight COVID-19, the State Fairgrounds spent a half-million dollars of federal funds for COVID-19 relief to add air cleaning technology to several buildings.