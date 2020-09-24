After 4 months in the hospital, suspect charged with murdering in woman in Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – The man suspected of killing a woman who was found dead along a road in Garner in May was released from the hospital Thursday and charged with murder, records show.

Terrance Scott. (Courtesy of Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

Jasmine Nicole Upsher, 23, of Green Level in Alamance County was found dead on around 4:15 p.m. on May 2 along U.S. 70 Business near Auburn Knightdale and Raynor roads.

The suspect, 27-year-old Terrance Laquan Scott of Clayton, later wrecked his SUV and shot himself, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to sheriff’s office spokesman Eric Curry, a witness told deputies she heard gunshots coming from a burgundy SUV stopped at the intersection.

The witness said Upsher was then pushed or jumped from the vehicle.

Upsher was suffering from gunshot wounds at that time.

Immediately following the incident, deputies said the Scott drove east before losing control and crashing into a median.

Scott was found suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to WakeMed with life-threatening injuries.

