After 5 days on the run, deputies no longer searching for Raleigh shooting suspect

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County deputies said they’re no longer searching for a 24-year-old shooting suspect who had eluded capture since last week.

Deputies were searching for Raequan Mudd after he shot into an occupied dwelling Thursday night, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said. He also faces an arson charge.

Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said Mudd fired shots into his ex-girlfriend’s parent’s house.

Just after 10 a.m. Friday, deputies located Mudd near Durant and Falls of Neuse roads. The sheriff’s office said Mudd wouldn’t stop when deputies attempted to pull him over.

Mudd drove west on Durant Road for about 1.5 miles before he crashed his SUV at Honeycutt Road.

He had eluded capture since.

While Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Eric Curry confirmed that deputies are no longer searching for Mudd, he would not release any additional information.