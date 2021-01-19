After a rocky start, Wake County’s COVID-19 vaccination waitlist portal is open

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County’s new COVID-19 vaccine waitlist portal is now open after a rocky start on Tuesday.

The county opened up its waitlist to those 65 years and older along with health care workers on Tuesday morning.

After an hour and a half of trying, Cheryl Wilson-Green signed up for the Wake County COVID-19 vaccine list.

“Yes girl, I finally got through,” said Wilson-Green.

The 70-year-old was trying to sign up through the hotline and online – with the website finally letting her through.

“It means a lot, I considered it, I had been considering it for a awhile because I wasn’t sure,” she said.

Many people heard the busy tone for several hours or couldn’t load the website for hours after they opened at 8:30 a.m.

The phone line stayed busy every time CBS 17 called until around 3 p.m.

The county said neither the website or phone line could handle the number of people trying to get in, so they expanded the capacity.

In the first three hours, 8,892 people signed up — 88 percent of them being people 65 and older.

“The sheer number of people is a challenge when you look at it just from a numbers game,” said Dr. Jason Whittes, Wake County Human Services pharmacy director, on Friday.

More than 180,000 people in Wake County are eligible to sign up for the vaccine right now.

County officials asked everyone not to rush to sign up first since they’re vaccinating people most at-risk first, rather than first-come, first-serve.

CBS 17 asked why the county didn’t split them into groups to sign up for the waitlist.

A spokesperson said they followed the state guidance to open up to all healthcare workers and 65 and older.

They’re asking people to stay patient, as they work to give everyone their spot in line.

“I was happy today when I found out I could finally get on,” said Wilson-Green.

Wake County plans to vaccinate about 2,300 people this week.

That includes many from the first eligible group of frontline workers.

Health officials said they’re asking the state for more doses to vaccinate this second group, and are partnering with neighboring hospitals to send people to them if they have more doses available.

“It’s all-hands-on-deck and we’re all in this together to get everybody vaccinated as quickly as possible,” said Whittes on Friday.

Both the hotline and website are 24/7.

When the county is able, they’ll contact you to make an appointment, which could take several months to go through everyone with the current rate at which Wake County is receiving vaccines.