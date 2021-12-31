After a year off due to COVID, thousands turn out for downtown Raleigh New Year’s Eve celebration

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands turned out as First Night Raleigh made its return to downtown Friday.

After a year off due to COVID-19, people lined Fayetteville Street once again to ring in 2022.

There were some ​changes to this year’s celebration. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test was required for attractions like rides, a roller rink, and to enter City Plaza for performances and the “acorn drop.”

The acorn drop at midnight is a tradition for Krista White and her family, who haven’t missed the event in years.

“We’re happy to be able to do some of the things we did before the pandemic, in years past,” White said. “I don’t think we’ve missed an acorn drop except for last year, so yeah, it was a big change.”

The event was fully outdoors this year due to COVID-19. Face coverings and masks were encouraged, but not required.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported a record number of COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row, with 19,174 cases on Friday.

Katie Graves said the surge in COVID cases is on her mind.

“Which is again why we wanted to come early, but we felt pretty confident with it being outdoor air,” Graves said,

Mako Medical provided on-site rapid COVID-19 testing for $30.

Proof of vaccination or a negative test was not required for the non-ticketed parts of Fayetteville Street, like where the food vendors were.

Last year, Donna Stephenson celebrated at a friend’s house with a small group of people, happy to be back at First Night Raleigh.

“Just seeing people having a good time, just knowing that 2022 is gonna be brought in right,” Stephenson said.