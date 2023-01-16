GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews in Wake County Monday night struggled to get a house fire under control south of Garner.

The fire was reported at 6:35 p.m. at a home at 1520 Pagan Road, according to Garner fire officials.

By 8:45 p.m., the fire was put out and was under control, fire officials said.

There are 15 different fire units at the scene — with up to 60 firefighters from all of the units, Barrett Penny, Garner fire chief of operations told CBS 17.

All occupants were out by the time fire crews arrived.

But, off camera, the family of the home told CBS 17 that one person was asleep at home when the fire began.

The family said security cameras alerted them of smoke that eventually led to the person who was asleep finding “the full front of the home was on fire.”

Furthermore, Chief Penny told CBS 17 one firefighter was injured in a collapse of the home and taken to WakeMed in Raleigh. He sent him because he “wants to be transparent” but did note the firefighter was alert.

The location of the fire is just east of Rock Service Station Road and south of Ten-Ten Road.