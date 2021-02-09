After body found in suitcase, Wake County deputies search backyard where missing woman lived

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 24 hours have passed since a woman’s body was found inside a suitcase along the Neuse River, and the Wake County Sheriff’s Office has yet to identify the body or release a cause of death.

“No one deserves to die like that,” said Dale Williams. “Frightened, in pain, and alone.”

In the hours following the grisly discovery Wake County Sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant on a Wendell home.

“I offered to let them in because I had nothing to hide,” said Williams.

According to Williams, deputies weren’t interested in what is inside of his home but focused outside where 28-year-old Brittany Simone Smith, who is missing, and her boyfriend Cody Page had been living inside a tent for months.

“I didn’t have the means to put her up inside,” Williams of Smith, who was pregnant. “This certainly beats living under a bridge.”

When Smith disappeared Thursday night, Williams says Page was beside himself.

“Cody loved her very much,” said Williams.

Deputies questioned Page after Smith’s disappearance, but CBS 17 has confirmed that at this time he isn’t considered a suspect.

“He was completely devastated,” said Williams.

Williams is now waiting for an update on Smith’s whereabouts.

“This is someone I’ve tried to help, nurtured, and cared for,” said Williams.

Now all he can do is pray the remains by the river aren’t hers.

“Whoever it was it was somebody’s child, daughter, girlfriend or sister,” said Williams.