KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — No one wants to spend the holidays in the hospital, but a Knightdale woman is doing her best to make life a little more comfortable for patients going through bone marrow transplants.

After battling cancer herself, she understands what patients need most.

Alexa Baltazar was just 28 when doctors diagnosed her with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2021. She was in good shape with no family history of cancer, and the diagnosis came as a shock.

“It was a time that was very scary, very overwhelming,” she recalls.

She went through multiple types of treatments and ultimately needed a bone marrow transplant.

“I ended up having to undergo a bone marrow transplant, which consists of grueling chemotherapy, total body radiation,” she explained. “You are in the hospital for at least a month and so not only is it physically hard, it’s mentally really hard and you’re at your lowest and it’s just hard to get through every day.”

Throughout her treatments, caring people brought some bright spots to difficult days.

“I actually spent Thanksgiving in the hospital one year,” Baltazar remembered. “The cafeteria actually served Thanksgiving food for free for all patients and families that day, and so that was something that we saw as, ‘Wow, people are going above and beyond to do something for patients.'”

It inspired Baltazar, and now that she’s healthy she’s giving back. She created a nonprofit called Gifting Joy to provide gift baskets to patients at Duke Hospital going through bone marrow transplants.

She picked the gifts based on her own experience.

“Having a nice pillow is great. We got sound machines for patients so they could drown out all the beeping,” she noted. “One of the gifts, actually that is super popular is toilet paper. I know that sounds so simple, but when you’re in the hospital and you’re going through something so hard, having that nice toilet paper really helps because hospital-grade toilet paper is not nice.”

Perhaps the most important gift of all is the knowledge that these presents come from someone who’s been there.

“I’m actually putting a letter in all the baskets this year, saying ‘Once you’re healed and once you’re better, if you want to come join me with Gifting Joy and help out, please come on,'” Baltazar said.

She hopes that will encourage patients to look toward the future.

“This is just a current situation. It’s a season,” she said. “You can get through it.”