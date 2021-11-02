After hundreds of school bus drivers strike, Wake County school leaders to address pay issues

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of families were affected over the past week when numerous Wake County school bus drivers didn’t show up for work to call attention to pay and working conditions.

Tuesday night bus drivers are making their concerns known at the Wake County School Board meeting — and they’re not the only ones.

There was a large group gathered outside the meeting. They are all people who work in some capacity inside the schools or getting kids to school. They’re asking for better pay and more support.

Bus drivers, safety assistants, teachers, instructional assistants, child nutrition employees all came to the Wake County School Board meeting.

They say they’re dealing with exceptionally difficult conditions this year. Bus drivers have more routes than normal, safety assistants say there isn’t consistency in their routes, teachers and instructional assistants say they’re taking on additional roles within the school.

Tuesday night the board will consider a $1,250 one-time bonus for all benefit-earning employees. This includes school and district administrators. The board will also consider increasing the teacher salary supplement by 1% and raising the minimum pay to $13 an hour for support staff.

But many out at the meeting said that’s not enough.

“We are about the children and the safety and we want them to know we care for them but we want to have somebody care for us too,” said Patricia Collins, a safety assistant.

Also Tuesday night the board is talking about the voluntary COVID-19 testing program and will hold its monthly vote on a mask mandate.