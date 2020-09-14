After influx of skateboarders downtown, Wake Forest officials remind it’s illegal

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — After being inundated by skateboarders recently, Wake Forest officials reiterated Monday that the action is not allowed in the downtown area.

“As greater numbers of visitors discover and experience Downtown Wake Forest, the potential for serious injury caused by collisions with skateboarders increases,” town spokesman Bill Crabtree said in an email.

The news release said that recently there have been “large numbers of skateboarders in the downtown area.”

Crabtree mentioned the section of the 2013 law that bans skateboarding on public streets and sidewalks.

The ban was the “result of several close calls between pedestrians and skateboarders. In addition, many merchants expressed concerns about the safety of skateboarders, especially what might happen if a skateboarder lost control and crashed through a storefront window – most of which are not tempered,” the news release said.

The area of downtown where skateboarding is banned is from south of Holding Avenue to just north of Spring Street and between South White and South Franklin streets.

More headlines from CBS17.com: