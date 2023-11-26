WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — On the weekend after Thanksgiving, we’re encouraged to support small businesses, but the owner of a Wake Forest ice cream shop says his customers didn’t wait for the holidays.

The customers of Lumpy’s Ice Cream stepped in to help when the owner needed it most, and he spent the weekend showing his gratitude.

Whether showing off his latest ice cream creations on social media or serving them up at his shop in Wake Forest, Buck Buchanan works hard to keep customers coming back to Lumpy’s Ice Cream.

“We try and take time to get to know everybody. We try to make sure that everybody has a great experience,” Buchanan explained.

Even ice cream can’t cheer up everyone all the time, though.

“Everybody has a bad day” he noted.

Buchanan knows a thing or two about bad days. The storage freezer at Lumpy’s recently stopped working.

Buck Buchanan of Lumpy’s Ice Cream

“Ice cream was just flowing all over the place,” he said. 732.5

All of that ice cream was supposed to last Lumpy’s through the winter. Buchanan said the shop lost “732.5 gallons and 250-some-odd pints — on a retail level, it’s somewhere around $110,000.”

That wasn’t all that went wrong. As he was working to replenish the ice cream supply, there was another major equipment failure, this time with the machine used to make ice cream.

“The transmission just blew into a million pieces,” Buchanan said.

He started to wonder whether the business he started more than 20 years ago could recover.

That’s when fellow ice cream shops stepped in, encouraging their customers to support Lumpy’s. Someone started a GoFundMe page, and customers started pouring into the shop, buying gift cards and treats.

“The community is just what’s amazing,” said Buchanan. “Every day, people are coming in and they buy their ice cream and put $10, $20 extra in there just to help us out.”

“It’s humbling to know that our community cares so much,” he added, wiping away a tear.

Insurance kicked in, so Buchanan could buy new equipment.

With plenty of ice cream to go around, Lumpy’s held a customer appreciation day, offering free barbecue and free scoops on Saturday, as a way to thank everyone.

“Wake Forest really does care,” Buchanan said.

That makes, even the toughest times, a little sweeter.