RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After more than a year of detours and lots of construction, a road in southwest Raleigh has reopened.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced Thursday that Athens Drive where the road crosses Interstate 440 has reopened.

According to NCDOT, the road was closed in February of 2022 so crews could safely demolish the old bridge over I-440 and replace it.

It was a part of the I-440 Improvements Project.

NCDOT said the new bridge is longer and taller, with wider lanes for drivers to accommodate I-440 traffic. They also added sidewalks.

Crews will continue to work on the traffic signal at the nearby intersection of Athens Drive and Kaplan Drive for the next several months, NCDOT said in a news release.

While the road is open, drivers are asked to be mindful of crews who will be stationed in the area.