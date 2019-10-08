After nearly 3 years, NCDOT expected to finish Raleigh sidewalk over I-40 that abruptly ends

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman who lives in south Raleigh has had enough of a sidewalk that she can’t use safely to get from one side to the other.

For nearly three years, Cynthia Etheridge said she contacted city officials and the North Carolina Department of Transportation about completing the sidewalk over the Rock Quarry Road overpass over Interstate 40. A new YMCA opened in the area recently, so that also has her eager to use the busy section of the road.

CBS 17’s Laura Smith went to the overpass and noticed crosswalk recently installed and sidewalks that abruptly end and drop off.

Etheridge said it’s a safety concern.

CBS 17 took her concerns to Raleigh City Councilman Corey Branch. He said the city put sidewalk closed signs up for the time being until NCDOT finishes bridge maintenance. Branch said the city completed what it had to do and now it is basically a waiting game.

The NCDOT said repairs to the Rock Quarry Road overpass are finished. The plan now is to begin milling and paving operations the week of Oct. 14. CBS 17 is told this will include laying sidewalk over the overpass.

We will update this story as improvements are made.

