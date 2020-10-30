After nearly closing due to the pandemic, Raleigh costume shop seeing big Halloween business

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A lot of people are gearing up for a very different Halloween this year, but some say it’s giving them something to look forward to.

The Tilted Stage Costume Boutique in Raleigh is stocked with wigs, costumes, and everything in between. According to store owner Valerie Curran, it’s one of two locally-owned costume shops in the entire state of North Carolina.

Curran has owned it for three years but she came close to losing it after missing out on big business for months.

“We had to make the difficult decision whether or not to reopen or close for good and we took the chance that Halloween was going to happen,” said Curran.

A lot of families still plan on celebrating in their own way this year.

“We’ve always been big on Halloween, but this year especially, what else is there? So we went full on spooky,” said customer Toni Dittmer.

Dittmer said she and her family have something to look forward to after a long seven months cooped up in the house during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s kind of a lot of excess energy,” she said.

Curran says she is grateful for the burst in business.

“A flipside, they are really wanting to support local. We are seeing a lot that they know that their local businesses are struggling right now.”

The Tilted Stage also does costume rentals and Curran says they are sanitizing costumes before being rented, and as always they are cleaned once customers return them.

