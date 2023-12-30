RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Law enforcement officials in central North Carolina are reminding the community to keep firearms locked away during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The warning comes after multiple incidents involving stray bullets striking homes or injuring people as celebrations are held.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office told CBS17 that it’s important to keep guns secure when celebratory drinking is involved.

“When you have the celebration going on, you and have drinking, and things like that where the potential for alcohol and gunpowder, whether it be firearms or fireworks can have potentially dangerous consequences,” said Lt. Bradley Hecox.

Paulette Thorpe, 74, was killed by a stray bullet during Independence Day celebrations in Durham in 2020. The next year, celebratory gunfire killed 73-year-old Delores Burwell on New Year’s Eve while she was visiting a friend in Durham.

Hecox told CBS 17 that once a bullet is in the air, there’s no controlling where it lands. Striking a person or property can bring criminal charges to the offender.