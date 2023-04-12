RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a survey of 472 gas stations in Raleigh, GasBuddy reports that gasoline prices at the pump have jumped up 6 cents in the past week.
The new average across the city is currently $3.45 per gallon as of Monday.
Raleigh is faring better than the national average which currently sits at $3.57 after seeing a rise of 8.8 cents in the past week, according to GasBuddy.
Prices at the pump in Raleigh, the company said, are 18.6 cents higher per gallon than they were a month ago, but are 36.8 cents lower than the per-gallon cost one year ago for gasoline. On the other hand, diesel has fallen 1.6 cents in the last week nationally for an average of $4.15 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy’s survey, the cheapest station in all of Raleigh on Monday was priced at $3.19 and the most expensive station was selling a gallon for $3.77.
Taking a look back in time, these are the average prices for a gallon of gas in Raleigh on the same date for the past 10 years.
|Date
|Raleigh Average (per gallon)
|National Average (per gallon)
|4/10/2022
|$3.82
|$4.10
|4/10/2021
|$2.59
|$2.85
|4/10/2020
|$1.75
|$1.84
|4/10/2019
|$2.67
|$2.79
|4/10/2018
|$2.56
|$2.66
|4/10/2017
|$2.27
|$2.39
|4/10/2016
|$1.96
|$2.04
|4/10/2015
|$2.26
|$2.40
|4/10/2014
|$3.55
|$3.61
|4/10/2013
|$3.54
|$3.57
For a closer look at GasBuddy’s data across North Carolina, visit its Fuel Insights Dashboard.