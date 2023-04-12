RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a survey of 472 gas stations in Raleigh, GasBuddy reports that gasoline prices at the pump have jumped up 6 cents in the past week.

The new average across the city is currently $3.45 per gallon as of Monday.

Raleigh is faring better than the national average which currently sits at $3.57 after seeing a rise of 8.8 cents in the past week, according to GasBuddy.

Prices at the pump in Raleigh, the company said, are 18.6 cents higher per gallon than they were a month ago, but are 36.8 cents lower than the per-gallon cost one year ago for gasoline. On the other hand, diesel has fallen 1.6 cents in the last week nationally for an average of $4.15 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy’s survey, the cheapest station in all of Raleigh on Monday was priced at $3.19 and the most expensive station was selling a gallon for $3.77.

Taking a look back in time, these are the average prices for a gallon of gas in Raleigh on the same date for the past 10 years.

Date Raleigh Average (per gallon) National Average (per gallon) 4/10/2022 $3.82 $4.10 4/10/2021 $2.59 $2.85 4/10/2020 $1.75 $1.84 4/10/2019 $2.67 $2.79 4/10/2018 $2.56 $2.66 4/10/2017 $2.27 $2.39 4/10/2016 $1.96 $2.04 4/10/2015 $2.26 $2.40 4/10/2014 $3.55 $3.61 4/10/2013 $3.54 $3.57

For a closer look at GasBuddy’s data across North Carolina, visit its Fuel Insights Dashboard.