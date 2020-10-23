Amid rumors, and ‘numerous inquiries,’ Wake Forest officials announce Halloween is not canceled

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest officials announced Friday that they are not canceling Halloween — and that the town has “no legal authority or basis” to cancel it.
Town officials said they have received “numerous inquiries” about whether the tradition of trick-or-treat will be canceled amid the COVID-19.
A town news release said that “Not surprisingly, rumors also abound on social media that Wake Forest has ‘prohibited’ trick-or-treating.”
However, town officials made sure in an announcement to make it clear that parents make the decision about whether children will trick-or-treat.
“Town officials want residents to know that Halloween has not been canceled, and trick-or-treating is at parents’ discretion,” a news release said. “Other than announcing the recommended trick-or-treating hours (always 6-8 p.m.), the Town of Wake Forest has no further involvement.”
Town officials said those who do not want trick-or-treating at their property should “off their front lights and close the front door.”
Wake Forest officials said that tricks are frowned upon: “Trick-or-treaters are asked to be respectful to those who choose not to participate.”
