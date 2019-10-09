After several months, Holly Springs mom’s disappearance now a death investigation

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – The investigation into the disappearance of a Holly Springs mother is now a death investigation, according to Holly Springs spokesperson Mark Andrews.

Investigators believe Monica Moyan has been missing since April and they’ve been actively investigating since it was reported in July.

“Our investigators have worked tirelessly, following up on leads and examining evidence associated with her disappearance,” Andrews wrote in a statement.

“Over the past several weeks, during the course of this extensive investigation, it is now believed that Monica is deceased. Our focus has shifted from a missing persons case to a death investigation.”

Holly Springs police ask for the public to continue helping by offering any information regarding the case. Anyone with a tip is asked to contact Det. Mitchell Ham at 919-567-4702.

