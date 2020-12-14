After sister’s death, Cary boy with same rare disease gives back

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — After both of their children were diagnosed with an extremely rare disease, a Cary family made it their mission to support families facing similar struggles, and they say the community’s incredible generosity is helping them help others.

Hundreds of presents filled a room at Iyer and Parvathy Krishnan’s Cary home after the family asked for donations for children at UNC Hospital.

Their son Yash, 12, has spent three of his last six Christmases in the hospital.

“I was worried I wouldn’t get any gifts” recalled Yash. “I was really worried that Santa won’t come.”

Donated presents made those holidays happier, a bright spot in a difficult journey for his family.

After years of health struggles, doctors diagnosed Yash and his little sister, Ira, with a rare disease called Constitutional Mismatch Repair Deficiency (CMMRD) syndrome. It makes children extremely susceptible to cancer.

“There’s about 250 or so total number of cases diagnosed in the world with this condition, out of which I think about 20 of them are still with us,” explained Parvathy Krishnan.

The specific gene mutation that caused Yash and Ira’s disease is even more unusual.

“There’s only three people in the world with the specific gene Yash has,” she added.

The family was shocked to learn of the diagnosis.

“Until we came to know this is what our children had, we didn’t know this existed,” said Parvathy Krishnan.

“So, we could either worry about it, feel sad about it, or do something about it, and we took that opportunity to start that very first toy drive.”

Every year they ask the community to donate gifts beginning during the holiday of Diwali. The Krishnans deliver the gifts to the hospital that has become their second home.

“The nurses, the physicians, the child life therapists at UNC are our extended family because that was all Ira knew,” recalled Parvarthy.

Ira, who also suffered from other rare diseases, died two years ago, when she was just four.

“Ira was feisty. She fought the fight; she was as brave as anyone that we ever knew,” her mom said. “She was our hero and will continue to be our hero.”

Her memory inspires her family to share their story and her brother to fight on. Doctors removed his colon, and Yash receives frequent chemotherapy and scans to make sure cancer hasn’t spread.

He thinks of his sister often.

“I feel like someone’s guiding me,” he explained.

Ira was on their minds when the family delivered a U-Haul full of gifts to UNC, along with their own special donation, a wheelchair and highchair that belonged to Ira.

“It was very hard to let go,” admitted Parvathy, “But it found its home at UNC, knowing that many other children are going to use it in her honor.”

Despite all they have endured and the uncertainty they still face, they are grateful for their community’s generosity and grateful to give other children a happier holiday.

“This is exactly what I dream of,” said Yash, “And it’s exactly what Ira would’ve wanted.”

To find out more about the Krishnan family’s efforts to help those fighting rare diseases, click here.