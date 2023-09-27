RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dramatic video shows a Tesla engulfed in flames near Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Tuesday morning.

Fortunately, investigators say no one was hurt, but fighting electric vehicle fires can be dangerous.

“The danger for us is really how hot they burn, how quickly they can burn,” explained Morrisville Fire Chief Nathan Lozinsky, whose crews helped fight the Tesla fire.

He said it’s vital that firefighters are familiar with all types of electric and hybrid vehicles, so they know where to aim the water.

“Just knowing the type of car and where those batteries are located and the quantity of batteries is important for us,” he said.

Putting out a fire in an EV also requires more resources.

“On a normal traditional vehicle you need one or two firetrucks, but in some EV situations we’re talking for five and six trucks,” Lozinsky said. “Firetrucks typically carry 300 to 500 gallons of water, and if you’re needing thousands, obviously you need much more equipment on scene.”

“It takes upwards of 45 minutes to put out an EV fire, where it may be five or 10 minutes for traditional vehicles,” he added.

He said there is also a danger that a battery fire could reignite after it’s been extinguished.

Lozinsky says fire departments are looking at new types of firefighting equipment, especially for electric vehicles. He says if you drive an EV, you should know that the warning signs of a possible fire may be different than in a gas-powered vehicle.

“If you hear popping or whooshing or you have a really bad smell like off-gassing… you should pull over. You should get out; you should move away to a safe distance and definitely call 911,” Lozinsky explained. “You should have a mental game plan if that happens; you should think about seconds not minutes.”