RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A portion of the National Aids Memorial Quilt is on display in Raleigh at St. John’s Metropolitan Community Church in honor of World AIDS Day.

“This is an opportunity for us to kind of display and pay homage to them,” said Jimmy Gibbs with St. John’s MCC.

He helped coordinate bringing the quilt there and says it’s the first time it has been on display at the church in 20 years.

“The quilt symbolizes those that have gone before us, our ancestors, that have paved a way that were HIV positive, some had aids and they were ostracized,” said Gibbs.

The concept of the quilt dates back 40 years and is considered the largest community project in history.

Gibbs says today you can find portions of it all across the country.

“If you looked at the quilt today, I think people remember seeing it on the national mall and it stretched for miles it seems. But today’s quilt would probably be about six to nine football fields long,” said Gibbs.

He’s hoping its display will help to remember those affected by the disease.

“This is a time for us to pull together as a community and recognize that these people, these wonderful human beings– men, women, trans, however they chose to identify were very much a part of the fabric of our community,” said Gibbs.

Looking for more positive news in your day? Check out The Bright Side ☀️

The quilt will be on display for a week.

The church will also have panel making days so people can add the names of their loved ones.

You can view more information here.