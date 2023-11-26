Crews examining the left wing of the Air France jet after it hit and knocked over a light pole at RDU Airport on Friday afternoon. Photo courtesy: Tony Cervati Photography.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Air France jet was damaged when it hit a light pole at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened at 4:20 p.m. Friday and involved an Air France Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, according to a statement from RDU officials.

The incident caused damage to the left wing of the plane which was using Gate C24 that day, according to photos, reports from the scene, and the FlightAware website.

Crews examining the left wing of the Air France jet after it hit and knocked over a light pole at RDU Airport on Friday afternoon. Photo courtesy: Tony Cervati Photography.

There were no reports of injuries.

The flight — Air France 693 — was canceled that day from RDU to Charles de Gaulle/Roissy Airport, located about 14 miles northeast of Paris.

Photos from the scene showed crews examining the wing after the incident.

The Air France Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner that hit and knocked over a light pole at RDU Airport on Friday afternoon. Photo courtesy: Tony Cervati Photography.

A light pole that was broken at its base and lying on the ground was also seen in photos from the scene.

Air France’s inaugural flight from Paris to RDU launched on Oct. 30.

Air France will fly the Paris route three days a week until March 31 when it begins daily nonstop service, according to RDU officials.