RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than a week after an Air France jet was damaged when it hit and knocked over a light pole, the plane is still at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
The incident happened at 4:20 p.m. Nov. 24 — the day after Thanksgiving — and canceled Air France flight 693 that day from RDU to Charles de Gaulle/Roissy Airport (CDG), near Paris.
On Saturday, crews were seen checking the left wing of the aircraft, which was damaged when the large pole was hit and knocked down. The jet was apparently turning from taxiway F onto a ramp when the pole was hit.
The Air France Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner sat at RDU for at least two days after the incident and does not appear to have flown in the eight days since the collision.
Saturday afternoon, crews were spotted examining the Air France Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Crews were also seen in photos on Thursday with small segments of the leading edge of the wing removed, presumably for repairs.
CBS 17 reached out to Air France several days ago and Saturday for more information.
Air France’s inaugural flight from Paris to RDU launched on Oct. 30.
Air France will fly the Paris route three days a week until March 31 when it begins daily nonstop service, according to RDU officials.