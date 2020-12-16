RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In an effort to crack down on “party houses” throughout the Research Triangle, Airbnb said it has suspended 21 listings across the region.

In a press release on Wednesday, Airbnb said it has received complaints or found the listings have otherwise violated the site’s policies on parties and events.

Airbnb said this follows the policy change from 2019 that ban parties at Airbnb listings globally until further notice.

“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the state, it’s more important than ever that we all do our part to reduce the number of parties and large gatherings that could spread the virus,” said Viviana Jordan, North Carolina public policy manager for Airbnb. “By sharing out these actions today, we hope to bring greater awareness to our 24/7 neighbor support line which helps to strengthen the enforcement of our global party ban.”

Airbnb also announced that starting Dec. 3, guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will not be able to make a one-night reservation in entire-home listings on New Year’s Eve in North Carolina and throughout the United States.

Out of respect for the privacy of hosts and homeowners, Airbnb said it cannot provide addresses for the suspended listings.