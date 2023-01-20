MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Airport Boulevard will close Friday night and will reopen Saturday morning.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the ongoing project will help improve the Interstate 40 interchange at Airport Boulevard.

The closures will allow the contractor to safely shift traffic onto the new Airport Boulevard bridge over the interstate and open the two ramps that have been closed since September 2022.

All four ramps at the I-40 Airport Boulevard interchange at Exit 284, one lane in each direction of the interstate near the interchange and the ramp from I-540 East to I-40 East are scheduled to be closed starting on Friday at 8 p.m. until 10 a.m. on Saturday.

NCDOT said most of the closures should be reopened by Saturday morning, except for the ramp from Airport Boulevard to I-40 East. The ramp will reopen when paving is finished Saturday evening or Sunday.

Detours will be in place for drivers. Drivers are asked to be extra cautious of crews working in the area and plan for extra time to navigate the detours.