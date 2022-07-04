RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh leaders will decide Tuesday if the city will launch its first-ever social district.

Within these special district boundaries, people could take their alcoholic drinks to go and walk around, outside, from one place to another.

Since the end of February, city leaders have worked out a plan that they’re hoping to put in place.

Right now, they’re looking at launching the district on Fayetteville Street. The district would be about 20 blocks.

If it goes well, city officials said they could decide to expand or add districts to other downtown areas.

Some people told CBS 17, they have some mixed emotions about the proposed districts.

“It depends on the type of environment you want to cater to,” resident Ryan Crawford said.

PC: Hayley Fixler

Crawford likes the idea of having set boundaries for the social district. He likes the idea of having an area set aside to create a different vibe in the city.

“If you have (the social district) in an area that services the social drinking crowd, and you don’t want to expose your family to that, other places (in Raleigh) can provide that for you,” Crawford said.

But, there are some details that haven’t been nailed down yet.

City leaders have not specified what kind of specialized containers the drinks from the local restaurants and bars will have to be purchased and carried in.

“I don’t want a neon cup that says ‘I’m drinking alcohol’,” Crawford said.

There also hasn’t been an announcement on how the boundaries will be enforced.

Crawford has some concerns that Raleigh may not be ready for these districts.

“It has to be done in conjunction with public transportation. I mean if you’re going to have a social district like that, it needs to have a good public transportation model,” he said. “(We have) to ensure that we’re doing our best to keep people who might be intoxicated, out off the road.”

It’s a similar worry voiced by the General Manager of the Hibernian Irish Pub, Wesley Alexander.

“If someone comes in and they’re only getting a to-go drink, and it’s alcohol, you have to make an extra effort to make sure they’re okay before you send them out on the street with another drink,” he said.

He hopes the first district is a success, so that city leaders add other districts throughout Raleigh, including the Glenwood South neighborhood.

Alexander told CBS 17 the extra sales from the to-go drinks could be beneficial to a lot of businesses, but that everyone is going to need to do their part to make it work.

“It does put a lot of pressure on bartenders and stuff like that because they’ve got to watch people coming and going,” he said.

Under the proposed rules, it would only be legal to drink on the streets within the district between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m.

It would be active every day of the week.

If city council approves the social district, it would go into effect in August.