WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 43-year-old man from Wendell has been convicted for a series of armed robberies throughout the state.

What connected the robberies was a common target: Aldi supermarkets.

Lionel Robinson, 43, was convicted by a federal jury on Thursday for the robberies which the Department of Justice said took place in early 2019, between January and March.

Along with an accomplice at times, the DOJ said Robinson made his robbery pit-stops at Aldi locations in Fayetteville, Rocky Mount, Lexington, Kernersville, Indian Trail and Winterville.

A release from Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, painted a picture of how Robinson would carry out this pattern of crime.

Booking photo of Lionel Robinson. (Courtesy Wake County Sheriff’s Office via CCBI)

In stead of a crowbar or smashed window, he would actually ring the doorbell at the back door, pretending to be a delivery driver.

“When an employee would answer the door, the robber would force his way into the business, holding the employee at gunpoint,” the release said.

During each robbery, the suspect was in full disguise. The DOJ said the ensemble included masks, gloves and reflective vests.

Once Robinson was identified as a suspect, law enforcement executed a search as his home on May 7, 2019. Officials said the search turned up “evidence relevant to the robbery investigations” along with a hefty amount of ammunition.

Regarding the recovered items, the DOJ said, “Robinson is a convicted felon and armed career criminal who is prohibited from possessing ammunition.”

“This conviction is a result of the coordinated collaboration of multiple local law enforcement agencies working together with their federal partners to take a dangerous criminal off the street,” said Easley. “I am proud of the work of the investigative team to bring this defendant to justice.”

Robinson was convicted on two counts of Hobbs Act robbery, two counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

In accordance with these charges, Robinson faces up to life in prison at his sentencing, which is set for January 2023.