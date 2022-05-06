RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A tornado watch was issued across most of central North Carolina Friday afternoon just hours after a severe weather threat increased to a level 3 out of 5 across most of the area.

Showers and storms will likely be between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. Friday.

A tornado watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes.

Friday’s tornado watch covers 21 counties in central North Carolina until 10 p.m. Friday.

Friday is a CBS17 Storm Team Alert Day since everyone has the chance to see gusty thunderstorms, which could produce large hail, damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour, and isolated tornadoes.

The following counties are under the tornado watch: Chatham, Cumberland, Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin, Granville, Johnston, Halifax, Hoke, Lee, Moore, Nash, Northampton, Orange, Person, Sampson, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne and Wilson.

A warm front will lift north across the region this afternoon shifting winds out of the south and east and warming temperatures into the mid-80s to low-90s in the Sandhills and Coastal Plain.

As moisture and warm surge into the region behind the warm front, the atmosphere will destabilize under mainly cloudy skies.

Saturday will have another round of rain and some thunderstorms later in the day, but severe weather is not expected this time around.