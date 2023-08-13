KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) –Authorities are looking for an elderly man with dementia who vanished while on a walk during a Sunday afternoon heat advisory, officials said.

Officers with the Knightdale Police Department said they are asking the public for help in locating 89-year-old Charles Munn.

Munn, who suffers from dementia, walked away from his residence in the Cheswick subdivision around noon Sunday. A heat advisory went into effect at 2 p.m. as the heat index is expected to top triple digits.

“Police say they are concerned about Mr. Munn’s exposure to the heat and elements,” a town of Knightdale news release said.

When Munn was last seen, he was wearing a blue long-sleeve t-shirt, blue jeans, brown loafers and was using a walker. Munn is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and also has gray hair and a full gray beard.

Areas of the Cheswick subdivision and along the Hodge Road corridor “should expect to see a heavy first responder presence,” the news release said.

Officials said anyone who knows the location of Munn should call 911.