All 49 sites in Upper Neuse, Tar-Pamlico watersheds pass fecal-bacteria test for 1st time this summer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For the first time all summer, all sites in the Upper Neuse and Tar-Pamlico watersheds passed fecal-bacteria tests, according to a group that monitors swimming safety in central and eastern North Carolina.

Three weeks ago, the Falls of the Neuse canoe launch tested for elevated levels of fecal bacteria for the second time this summer.

The group, Sound Rivers, gathers water samples from 49 popular recreation sites from the Triangle to the Pamlico Sound. It said that indicates it’s safe to swim at all sites.

The Swim Guide conducted locally by Sound Rivers is an international water-quality program.