All the details you need for the 2021 Cary Jaycees Christmas Parade

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The town of Cary will hold its annual Christmas parade Saturday afternoon.

The 2021 Cary Jaycees Christmas Parade is part of Cary’s 150th anniversary, according to a news release from the town.

The parade begins at 2 p.m. and is scheduled to last until 4 p.m.

The route of the parade begins on East Chatham Street at Ward Street, proceeds down East Chatham to South Academy Street, there, the route turns left onto South Academy Street and ends at Dry Avenue in front of the Cary Arts Center, according to a news release from the town.

There is a special area for parking for those attending the parade.

Spectators and participants can park in any of the town’s public parking areas.

Parking along the parade route of East Chatham Street and South Academy Street will not be allowed.

The following roads will be closed for the parade: