All fully vaccinated Wake County adults now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine booster shot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tuesday is the day many here in Wake County have been waiting for – COVID-19 vaccine boosters are now available to all adults in the county.

The five county-operated vaccine clinics in Wake County will offer the booster shot to all eligible adults beginning today. The only catch? You’ll need to make an appointment.

A CBS 17 check this morning shows plenty of appointments available at many booster shot locations across Wake County.

Dr. David Weber with the UNC School of Medicine said anyone planning to leave their daily bubble for the holidays should be the first to rush out for their booster.

“If they want to go to religious ceremonies, fun things to do – like New Year’s parties, or going out to restaurants and bars, then they ought to get their booster shot as soon as feasible,” Weber said.

He went on to say that the first few days of availability could be pretty busy.

“I think there will be a bit of a rush, but I don’t think it’ll last very long because I think there’s enough vaccine to go around.”

If you get your booster shot as soon as today, antibodies will kick in by Dec. 6, putting you at peak protection for Christmas week.

One thing to keep in mind about the booster shot is that health experts say it’s OK to mix and match your shots. You are eligible to get the Pfizer or Moderna booster as long as you have been fully vaccinated for at least six months. For Johnson & Johnson, you need to be fully vaccinated for at least two months.

The following Wake County locations are offering booster shots:

Wake County Southern Regional Center, 130 N. Judd Parkway NE, Fuquay-Varina

Wake County Northern Regional Center, 350 E. Holding Ave., Wake Forest

Wake County Eastern Regional Center, 1002 Dogwood Drive, Zebulon

Wake County Human Services Center, 5809 Departure Drive, Raleigh

Wake County Public Health Center, 10 Sunnybrook Road, Raleigh

Click here for more information on getting your COVID-19 shot.