All hands on deck for ‘City of Oaks Pirate Fest’ as it expands for 2nd year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you went by Dorothea Dix Park Saturday, you might have thought “shiver me timbers.”

That’s because it was the second annual City of Oaks Pirate Fest. The free event kicked off with a literal bang — a live cannon firing.

There were performers, a costume contest, crafts and more. This year they added an interactive pirate ship and bounce houses.

Organizers said the turnout was great to see.

“They did it in the museum last year,” said Joseph Vosca, the program’s supervisor. “It was a huge success and they wanted to expand it and we wanted to look for new unique program opportunities for us to come out to the park, so it was a win-win for the city of Raleigh and the museum.”

