RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If any single day could help put a stop to summer hunger in the state of North Carolina, it’s Thursday, July 14.

All day Thursday, thanks to the contributions of Carolina Conceptions, NetApp, Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation, and Wolfspeed, all gifts made to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina will be tripled.

This means a $25 donation, for example, would provide 375 meals to neighbors in need on July 14.

The food bank’s “Stop Summer Hunger” initiative started June 1 and aims to provide 10 million meals to children and their families throughout the summer. For some, summer break from school can last up to 90 days and during those months.

Within the food bank’s service area, more than 300,000 children depend on school-provided meals and the food bank helps to fill that gap to prevent concern over when and where a next meal would come from.

As the need increases over the summer, donations of food and funding tend to trend downward, the food bank said in a press release.

“Rather than looking forward to a summer break, many kids are counting down until school and school meals start again,” said President & CEO of the Food Bank, Peter Werbicki.

To make a difference on this day of tripled gifts, donors can visit stopsummerhunger.org to make a donation or find more information on drop-off locations for food.

Stop Summer Hunger is also supported by Carolina Conceptions, NetApp, Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation, Wolfspeed, iHeart Media, WNCT Nine on Your Side and the Kiwanis Club of the Sandhills.