All Wake County students to receive free school meals for 2021-22 year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – All Wake County Public School System students will receive free school meals for the 2021-22 school year, school officials announced in an email on Thursday.

Students can receive breakfast and lunch at no cost.

WCPSS said while the district is able to offer free meals to all students, it’s important for eligible parents to still complete a meal benefits application. The data from those applications is used to enable schools to get funding to provide other educational resources to help students.

Meal benefit applications for those eligible will be available online starting July 1. You can apply by online. You can also apply in-person at all schools.