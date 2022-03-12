CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — All women. All business owners. All in the same building.

One plaza in Cary has all female-owned shops.

Casey Midkiff is in charge of educating the next generation.

“It’s a creative writing studio for students first through twelfth grade,” Midkiff said.

Midkiff owns The Young Writers’ Institute.

She’s not just about teaching students how to put pen to paper: she’s showing students what they’re capable of, simply by opening her business in one specific building on Chatham Street.

“Overall, less than 20-percent of small businesses are owned by women. But of course, in this building, it’s 100-percent,” Midkiff said.

Every single unit at 312 West Chatham Street, is owned by another female entrepreneur.

“It feels really great to be part of the community where there are so many supportive women,” Midkiff said.

Next door, Elyse Moushey hopes to inspire her two daughters with her business, which survived the COVID-19 pandemic. She opened Crafter Made By You in March 2020.

“There are always obstacles,” she said. “We were open for a week and then we shut down. You just have to pivot. That’s what it is to be a business owner. You just continuously come up with solutions to problems.”

These women all help each other along the way: they refer customers, lend a helping hand and they said they do whatever is needed to help each other succeed.

“It’s nice to have the support locally…just right upstairs or right next door,” Melanie Williams said, who owns Chocolate Smiles and has been in the same building since 2001.

Williams said the building has had a great history of supporting female entrepreneurs.

“About 10 years ago, it was all women-owned, and it’s all women-owned right now. It has a nice synergy about it,” she said.

Williams has seen more women start their own businesses in the past decade. She said she hopes this is just the start to a great future for the women of Cary.

“I think it’s a good example to show you can own a shop, you can do different things,” Williams said. “You don’t have to just have one role in life.”