Alligator living in pond on farm in Wake County relocated to southeast part of NC

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN)– An alligator living in a pond on a farm in Wake County has been relocated, according to the NC Wildlife Resources Commission.

NCWRC said the female alligator measured 7’6” and was not used to people.

She was living in a farm pond in Wake County for the last 12 years or so, most likely surviving on frogs, turtles, fish and other animals, NCWRC said.

The alligator was captured and relocated to a remote area on public land within wild alligator range in the southeast part of the stat, NCWRC said.

The NCWRC said they put a GPS transmitter on the alligator to learn more about what she does in her new home.

According to NCWRC, alligators are state threatened and federally threatened.

Alligators mostly live in the southern part of coastal NC and become less common as you move north, according to NCWRC.