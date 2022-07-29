RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As a couple, Kim and Penn Holderness share 16 years of marriage, a love for being internet personalities and the winning title from the 33rd season of “The Amazing Race.”

The $1-million winners announced on Thursday the next way they are using a chunk of their winnings to give back to a population near and dear to both of them—teachers.

“I believe it takes a special heart to be a teacher. There’s a kindness, a generosity, and a work ethic that is inspiring, and let’s face it, often goes unappreciated,” Kim said. “Both Penn and I were raised by teachers. Our mothers led classrooms for years and I’m still in awe of the work they did.”

In a post to their blog, the Holdernesses invited teachers to share their school supply wishlists in the comments with a mission to “Clear the List” for many well-deserving teachers.

“We are personally spending a chunk of our winnings from “The Amazing Race” to clear as many teachers’ lists as possible. We have already cleared quite a few of the ones that you guys have shared with us. We are so honored to be able to help in some small way,” the post said.