Amazon adding hundreds of jobs in Triangle with 2 new ‘delivery stations’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Amazon is continuing to ramp up its presence in the Triangle, announcing Wednesday that two new “delivery stations” will be coming to the area.

Delivery stations power the last mile of Amazon’s order fulfillment process. Packages are transported to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers, and then loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers.

The new stations, which will be located on 1201 N. Greenfield Parkway in Garner and 4524 New Bern Ave. in Raleigh will help speed up deliveries for customers in the Triangle area.

Each delivery station will create hundreds of full-time jobs, starting at $15 per hour and offering a variety of benefits from day one.

“We are excited to continue to invest in the state of North Carolina with two new delivery stations that will provide efficient delivery for customers, and create hundreds of job opportunities for the talented Triangle workforce. These new delivery stations represent Amazon’s unwavering commitment to safety, technological innovations and skilled teams who are obsessed with delivering for our customers,” said Ashley Lansdale, Amazon Spokesperson.

The company expects these new sites to open in 2021.

“We are very pleased to hear that Amazon is expanding in Garner. They have already created 3,000 new jobs at the company’s fulfillment center on Jones Sausage Road. This new facility will create hundreds of additional job opportunities – and that’s great news for Garner,” said Garner Mayor Ken Marshburn.

There are currently three Amazon delivery stations in operation in the Triangle and eight in the state of North Carolina.

“Amazon’s announcement is yet another example of the diverse business community finding success in the region. It is my pleasure to congratulate Amazon on this milestone and expansion. The investment will create hundreds of new full time opportunities for Amazon employees adding to our City’s pandemic recovery efforts,” said Raleigh Mayor MaryAnn Baldwin.