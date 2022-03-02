RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Amazon will close all 68 of its physical bookstores, pop-ups, and shops selling toys and home goods, Reuters reported Wednesday.

The store at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh is one of those closing. Amazon will also nix plans for any stores that were planned — one of which was to be opened at Southpoint Mall in Durham.

Amazon, which began as an online bookseller in the mid-1990s, made a foray into brick-and-mortar stores in 2015 with a book shop in Seattle in 2015. Among the kinds of stores opened were “4-star” shops that sold items like household products and toys with high customer ratings, according to the Reuters report.

The Raleigh store was a 4-star location.

Customers will be notified of the closings by signage. Workers will receive severance or can transition to jobs at nearby Amazon locations, which the company said it will help them find, Reuters reported.