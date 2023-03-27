RALEIGH, N.C (WNCN/CBS News) — When Amazon guarantees delivery, it means it — especially in North Carolina.

A TikTok video posted March 18 shows an Amazon driver walking up to a Raleigh house to deliver a package, but swerving through a swarm of police cars to do so, CBS News reported. The video also shows officers along the street in an apparent standoff.

Officers are visibly surprised once they notice the man attempting to deliver the package. Once police realize what he is attempting to do, they approach him, ask him to stop and take the package from him, the video shows.

The video then shows the Amazon driver walking back to his car — but not before he takes a picture, to prove it was delivered.

The video shows more than half a dozen Raleigh police cars visible at the standoff scene when the drop-off was made. At this time, it is unclear what the standoff was for.

It’s unclear what the standoff was about on March 18.

Direct incidents in mid-March with Raleigh police officers that CBS 17 reported on include:

a man charged in a Sunday night shooting in Raleigh who was from Whitakers (March 13);

a Raleigh CEO being sent to prison for spending $3 million in business funds on a Hawaiian vacation and merchandise (March 14);

an arrest made after a man was killed and a woman was injured in a Raleigh shooting from earlier in March (March 16) and

a bitcoin scam (March 17).

“Amazon hard at work,” the person who recorded the video is heard saying. “In the midst of a standoff, he’s going to deliver his package.”

As of Monday, the video has more than 7 million views.

CBS 17 is in the process of requesting the TikTok video and more information from Raleigh police.