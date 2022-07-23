GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — People are now forking over roughly 10 percent more at the grocery store than they were a year ago, according to the Consumer Price Index.

On Saturday morning, a food drive organized by Amazon and the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle helped people feed their families.

“I got here right at 9 a.m., and there was a line,” said Latoya Brown-Smith.

At the Amazon distribution center in Garner, it was bumper-to-bumper.

Cars, filled with families, waited for a box of free groceries and canned goods.

“With the gas prices and everything right now, we can barely make ends meet,” said Candice Ellis.

“I just feel blessed they’re doing this,” added Brown-Smith.

Families across the Triangle are struggling with the 40-year high inflation rate that’s impacting food and gas prices.

“We’re having to choose between food and rent and bills,” explained Ellis.

There are roughly 1.2 million food-insecure people in North Carolina, according to Feeding America.

That rate is higher than in neighboring states.

“I was surprised to see this many people here,” said Ellis’ 7-year-old son, Logan.

Organizers told CBS 17 they are trying to give back to the community.

“We’re coming together to stop hunger,” said Lisa Greene, who helped lead the drive-thru food drive. “[We want] to let them know, it’s okay and we are going to get past this.”

Each box loaded into a car was one more local family’s table that is filled with food this weekend.

“It makes me feel like we’re not the only ones having hard times,” said Ellis. “But at the same time, it’s really challenging.”