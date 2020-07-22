Amazon set to hire 3,000+ full-time employees for new Garner fulfillment center

FILE – This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon said Wednesday, June 10, 2020, that it will pause police use of its facial recognition technology for a year. The Seattle-based company did not say why it was doing so, but protests after the death of George Floyd have focused attention on racial injustice in the U.S. and how police use technology to track people. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Amazon said it will be hiring more than 3,000 full-time employees to work at its new fulfillment center in Garner. The company said that, inside the 640,000 square foot facility off of Jones Sausage Road, employees would work alongside Amazon robotics technology to pick, pack, and ship smaller sized items to customers in the area.

“That’s awesome,” Garner resident Shaniqua Harris said.

The company said the jobs will start at $15 an hour.

“It’s a good thing. They’ll bring it around here, bring in a lot of business, and giving a lot of people an employment opportunity,” Garner resident Steven Geter said.

“It sounds pretty good. It sounds pretty fair to me,” said Woosy Graham.

Amazon is opening a gigantic new fulfillment center in Garner in 2020 (CBS 17)

Graham was pretty excited to learn about the opportunity.

“I’m actually going to go up there and try to get hired myself,” he explained.

But some question the starting salary, especially as the cost of living in the Triangle continues to rise.

“It’s hard to live off $15 an hour, so I guess it would depend on what type of job it was. But hopefully there would be a way to increase that,” Carla Herring said.

Amazon said it expects the facility to open before the 2020 holiday season, but still doesn’t have an official start date.

