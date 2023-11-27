GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Amazon employees and members of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters were off the job in Garner and across the world on Monday morning.

“We have people striking in Italy, Germany, the UK, it’s all over the world,” said Jessie Moreno, a driver with the company and a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. “Amazon is global, so we’ve got to take this fight global.”

Moreno said workers are subjected to unfair conditions inside of facilities.

“We’ve noticed issues are the same with the workers inside, with the safety belts, and the amount of workloads they get,” he said.

Moreno said there are also unsafe procedures on the job.

“Amazon likes to make us walk onto the property, go to the front door to deliver these packages, knowing there are aggressive animals on these properties,” Moreno said.

Employees have already taken their protests across nine states and 26 Amazon facilities said they’re not stopping anytime soon.

“It’s extremely important that we continue to spread the word of what’s going on with Amazon’s unfair labor practices,” Moreno said.

CBS 17 reached out to a local Amazon spokesperson for comment on the protests or on working conditions inside facilities and have not yet heard back.