Amazon’s first retail store in NC set to open in Crabtree Valley Mall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Crabtree Valley Mall will be getting a new store soon and it will be the first of its kind in the entire state.

Amazon will be opening a physical store at the mall called Amazon 4-star.

The store will feature items that are popular and top-selling on the website, as well as products that all have ratings of 4 stars or above. The store will also sell new items and those that are trending on Amazon.com.

Amazon has multiple warehouses in the Triangle-area that allow for one-day, two-day, or sometimes even same-day shipping, but the Amazon 4-star store will be the first physical Amazon property to allow customers to directly purchase items from the company.

Amazon hasn’t said where in Crabtree Valley Mall the store will be located or when it will open.

