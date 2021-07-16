Ambulance carrying patient catches fire on I-40 near Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — An ambulance carrying a patient caught fire and burned along Interstate 40 near Garner during rush hour traffic Friday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported just before 6 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-40 near U.S. 70, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The ambulance was a New Hanover Regional Medical Center critical care transport vehicle, according to Garner Deputy Fire Chief Tim Herman.

A witness, Bill Farley with Bandit Towing, said he saw the ambulance before it caught fire and then encountered the vehicle ablaze.

Farley was on I-40 near N.C. 210 working on towing another vehicle when he first saw the ambulance go by.

“I smelled smoke — that didn’t smell right. I didn’t think much of it but three or four minutes later I found him (ambulance) down the road flames shooting from hood,” said Farley who recorded cellphone video of the fire.

A patient was quickly evacuated from the back of the ambulance and was already being put in another ambulance while Farley drove by.

No one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.