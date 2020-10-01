AMC theatres across NC to reopen throughout October

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tired of watching movies at home? AMC movie theatres across North Carolina will be reopening throughout October.
The announcement comes as Gov. Roy Cooper moved to allow movie theatres to reopen starting on Oct. 2 when the state moves to Phase 3 of reopening.
The company says they plan to resume operations at 23 North Carolina locations throughout the month, beginning on Oct. 9 when 12 “higher-volume” locations reopen. The remaining 11 AMC’s in North Carolina will reopen on Oct. 16.
On Oct. 9, AMC’s in the Triangle including AMC Fayetteville 14, AMC DINE-IN Holly Springs 9, AMC Market Fair 15, AMC Park Place 16 and AMC DINE-IN Southpoint 17 will reopen. Oct. 16 will see the reopening of AMC CLASSIC Durham 15 and AMC CLASSIC Wilson 10.
Upon returning to the movies, the company says AMC guests can expect to experience AMC’s comprehensive health and sanitation program.
