American Airlines to lay off more than 700 employees in Wake County, more than 1,800 elsewhere in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – American Airlines is laying off more than 700 employees in Wake County. State records show that 369 employees at Raleigh-Durham International Airport and 370 workers in Cary will be affected.

The airline’s president and CEO sent a letter to employees nationwide on Wednesday to update them on Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notifications that were issued. The notices are required by law to be provided in advance of potential layoffs and furloughs.

“We believed demand for air travel would steadily rebound by Oct. 1 as the impact of COVID-19 dissipated. That unfortunately is not the case,” the letter read in part.

American Airlines saw an 80% dip in passenger revenues from June 2019 to June 2020.

“With infection rates increasing and several states reestablishing quarantine restrictions, demand for air travel is slowing again,” the letter said. “As a result, we currently anticipate having over 20,000 more team members on payroll than we will need to operate our smaller schedule this fall.”

American Airlines’ funding from the Payroll Support Program under the CARES Act expires on Oct. 1.

The company issued 25,000 WARN notices. They were sent to more than a third of the airline’s flight attendants and 18% of pilots, according to the letter.

According to state records, American Airlines also plans to layoff almost 1,500 employees in Charlotte and 370 in Winston-Salem.

