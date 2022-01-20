American Red Cross urging people to think of safety when heating homes during winter weather

RALEIGH, N.C. — The American Red Cross is asking people to think about safety when warming their homes ahead of Friday’s winter weather.

Katie Sherk with the American Red Cross says its volunteers responded to more than 30 disasters during Sunday’s storms and many of those were fires. They’re reminding people not to use grills to stay warm and don’t leave anything unattended.

“If you leave a room and there’s a space heater in it, please turn it off. Remember that you can wear layers indoors, to not leave your fireplace unattended,” Sherk said.

This comes as many hardware stores are being filled with people looking for heaters.

Westlake Ace Hardware general manager Scott Jones said they have plenty of firewood and electric heaters but the store ran out of kerosene heaters a couple of days ago.

“We stockpiled them as much as we could and thought we had enough but apparently, we had a lot more demand than we originally planned for,” Jones said.