RALEIGH N.C., (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh is looking to bring violence interrupters into the community, similar to what’s already started in Durham.

Raleigh-Apex NAACP president Gerald Givens Jr. said the goal with the program is to train people to help diffuse and prevent crimes from happening inside impacted communities.

“Be out there in the community, trying to de-escalate conflict,” Givens Jr. said. “They would also be trying to prevent retaliation within the community.”

Givens Jr. presented an update on plans to Raleigh councilmembers Friday.

The initiative is a partnership with other violence prevention groups to provide training for the interrupters, use mental health resources for those at risk for violence and partner with Wake Med for healthcare needs.

“We are laying down the framework for a 4 or 5 year plan with the Mayor’s office,” Givens Jr. said. “It is going to be extensive training. I served 20 years in the United States Air Force and I am not going to put people out there in the community until they are ready.”

Givens Jr. said it’s going to cost roughly $1.2 million to get the project started.

He proposed multiple potential funding avenues including applying for federal grant money.